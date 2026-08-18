Adventure Aquarium In Camden Offers Unlimited Visits For Preschoolers

Looking for a fun way to keep your little ones busy throughout the year now that summer is starting to wind down?

The Adventure Aquarium Pre-K Adventure Pass is back, and kids ages 2-5 can get FREE admission all year long! What a great way to keep the kids entertained while giving them the chance to explore, learn, burn off some energy, and have some fun for FREE!

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If you've never been to Adventure Aquarium in Camden, it's such a great place to take the kids.

I love it there! It's home to the Garden State's longest shark tunnel, where you can walk through and get an up-close look at all the sharks swimming around you. There's also the world's longest shark bridge, thousands of aquatic species, the hippo exhibit, live shows, and so much more!

Free Year-long Aquarium Access Now Available For Preschoolers

To get the free pass for your preschooler, all you have to do is register on their website starting NOW, activate your pass in person by October 25th at the Aquarium's Box Office with proof of your child's age, and get ready to join in on the unlimited fun all year long!

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Named a TOP 10 U.S. aquarium by USA Today, Adventure Aquarium is located at 1 River Drive in Camden, New Jersey.

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