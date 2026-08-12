Cape May County Zoo Hosts Free Halloween Event

One of my favorite places to visit in New Jersey is the Cape May County Zoo, and this fall, they're hosting an event you won't want to miss. So get ready to mark your calendars and save the date, because Boo at the Zoo will be here before you know it.

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It's a fun way to spend the day with kids and get into the Halloween spirit. The zoo is home to more than 250 species of animals, birds, and reptiles. Admission is FREE, with donations appreciated.

What to Expect at Cape May County Zoo's Boo at the Zoo 2026

Come dressed in your favorite costume and enjoy a fun-filled day featuring activities for the kids, a costume contest, a craft station, games, candy, entertainment, animals, an inflatable obstacle course, a pirate ship, and MORE!

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The Cape May County Zoo is located at 707 Route US 9 N, Cape May Court House, New Jersey, and Boo at the Zoo will take place on Saturday, October 24th from 10 am until 2 pm, so save the date!

Looking at the pictures below brings back so many wonderful memories of taking my kids to the Cape May County Zoo when they were younger. They loved the giraffes! If you haven't made it to the zoo this summer, make sure you put it on your fall bucket list!

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt