Bus almost hit a child in NJ. Now driver, school are in trouble

LAKEWOOD — The driver and the school that owns a bus that appeared not stop for a child crossing in front both face a number of charges and citations.

A viral home security video taken on Valentine's Day shows a school bus from the Talmud Torah Toras Yosroel school stopping and letting a 7-year-old off across from his home.

As the boy quickly rounds the front of the bus to cross the street, the bus moves forward. The child stops short and waits for the bus to pass before crossing the street and running up the driveway.

Lakewood police spokesman Sgt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the department's traffic and safety unit determined the bus' safety arm was not working.

Following further investigation by Lakewood police and the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, driver 41 year old Moses Weisburger of Lakewood was charged with not having proper safety equipment and careless driving. The school, which owns the bus, was charged by the MVC for failure to maintain records.

Both Weisburger and the school are expected to be in court in early March.

The boy's father, who took the video, said he did not immediately go to police in hopes of dealing with the school. The video went viral after being posted by the Jewish Breaking News Facebook page.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5