Popular Mexican joint just opened a new Central Jersey location
Things are getting heated in Freehold in the best way possible. A new Mexican restaurant just opened over the weekend.
You know an eatery is good if it opened in the height of the COVID pandemic and not only survived, but has since opened three more locations.
That’s the backstory of Burrito Bowl, a family-owned Mexican grill that first opened in July 2020 and has now opened a fourth restaurant in Freehold Boro.
According to their website:
Sunil and Ruby, founders of Burrito Bowl, along with their daughter, Sia, truly enjoy Mexican food; so when they decided to open a restaurant, it took no time to finalize what type of food they would be offering.
Looking at their menu, they had me sold with two simple words: nacho bowls.
Located on East Main Street, the restaurant will be serving up tasty tacos, burritos, quesadillas, salads, empanadas, and bowls.
Customer reviews of Burrito Bowl
One customer writes: "This is our favorite take-out place. The food and service are always excellent. The food is always delicious and fresh. They have a great variety of toppings. The portion size is a great value, too."
Burrito Bowl is open daily from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m..
Burrito Bowl locations
Burrito Bowl has four New Jersey restaurants.
866 Cranbury South River Road
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
38 Ramtown-Greenville Road
Howell Township, NJ 07731
34 W Railroad Ave
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
31 East Main Street
Freehold, NJ
They’re also available for catering if you want to enjoy their food at an upcoming gathering. More info on their website.
