Burlington man indicted on charges of killing granny and 9-year-old

Terrance Matthews, the man accused of killing a grandmother and her grandson before kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in June and then live-streaming a chase with police, was indicted by a Burlington County grand jury on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Matthews, 23, killed 68-year-old Jennifer Vassell and Ishon Mathiln Jr. before his ex, Krissida Williams, 22, arrived home on June 19 at the Willingboro house they shared with Matthews.

Prosecutors say Matthews and Williams argued on the phone before she got home. Prosecutors did not disclose what they argued but believe it stemmed from their conversation.

NJ.com reported that Williams was held hostage overnight with the bodies of her brother and grandmother.

The next morning at 10 a.m., Matthews took Williams to a Wawa on Springside Road in Westhampton, according to prosecutors. That's where Williams told a clerk that Matthews had killed her family. The employee called police but Matthews fled before they could arrive.

Camden County police arrested Matthews about 2 p.m. after a high-speed chase that Matthews streamed on Facebook. The pursuit ended when Matthews crashed his Scion into a utility pole.

Matthews was charged with two counts of murder, kidnapping, eluding, four counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Matthews is being held at the Burlington County Jail pending trial.

Matthews was also charged with shooting 21-year-old Davell Williamson, also of Willingboro, and another man on Feb. 18 just before 1 a.m. as they sat in a car on Millbrook Lane, Coffina said.

