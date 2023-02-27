NJ county offers free radon test kits to residents

⚫ Burlington County to distribute free radon kits to residents

WESTHAMPTON — The Burlington County Health Department is distributing free radon test kits to residents to check their homes for the radioactive gas.

The kits are available as part of a partnership between the county and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to raise awareness and help safeguard local homes from the hazard.

“Radon is an odorless and colorless gas that can pose a serious health risk,” said Burlington County Health Department Director, Dr. Herb Conaway.

It is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking and is estimated to be responsible for about 21,000 deaths each year, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Testing the air in a home is a simple way to protect everyone inside from this potential hazard, Conaway said.

The gas is formed naturally when uranium and radium break down in the soil and rock formations. Radon gas then moves through the soil and can enter homes through cracks in foundations and openings around pumps, drains, and pipes.

What’s alarming is that in New Jersey, about 10% of radon tests either equal or exceed the EPA’s action level of 4 picoCuries per liter (pCi/L). The average U.S. indoor level is 1.3 pCi/L.

If high levels of radon are detected, the health department said it can advise on mitigation actions, such as a vent pipe and a fan to collect and vent the gas from the home.

Residents can pick up a free radon test kit at 15 Pioneer Boulevard, Westhampton.

