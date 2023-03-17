🍔 A well-liked burger chain has closed in South Jersey, months after first opening

⛔ Customers online voiced surprise with the abrupt closing, in early March

📊 Recent survey shows increased optimism but also uncertainty among NJ business owners

CHERRY HILL — Just months after opening its doors to the public, a fast-casual burger restaurant has closed for good.

BurgerFi — which started in Florida in 2011 — had opened at 1584 Kings Highway North in Cherry Hill last year.

The chef-founded restaurant brand uses “100% natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives,” according to its website.

It expanded with locations in other states — including a separate New Jersey spot in Secaucus.

As of Friday, that had closed for good as well — with the closest BurgerFi remaining in Brooklyn, New York.

“What happened to the Cherry Hill location? You have the best burgers around and it'd be a shame if they were closed permanently,” one customer wrote on the local BurgerFi Facebook page in the second week of March.

Another person said they were “extremely disappointed” in the chain’s customer service team, which had not responded to three attempts to get an answer.

There is no shortage of burger options right within the township, as Cherry Hill is also home to a Shake Shack, The Habit Burger Grill, Red Robin, Fatburger & Buffalo's Express and DaNick's Craft Burgers, among other restaurants.

Rising prices among top concerns for NJ professionals, heading into Spring

Rising costs could have been an extra strain for such a food establishment founded on using fresh and high-quality ingredients.

Just last month, research from the hiring firm, Robert Half showed that the economy has been the top concern among professionals surveyed.

In their survey, 81% of respondents said they were worried about rising prices and interest rates, while 76% were concerned about wider economic changes.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

