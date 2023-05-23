Buckle up! – Seatbelt checkpoints in these NJ towns
🚨 New Jersey's annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign is underway
🚨 Fines for not wearing a seat belt can be as high as $46
🚨 134 towns in 18 NJ counties will have increased enforcement
With the annual “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign underway in New Jersey this week, all police departments will be keeping an eye out for drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seat belts. However, 134 municipalities have been awarded federal funding to further enhance compliance.
In addition to increased patrols, these towns may set up checkpoints for even greater scrutiny.
Towns in 18 New Jersey counties will share nearly $800,000 in funding, according to New Jersey Attorney General matt Platkin.
Platkin says officers will accept "no excuses," and will be issuing tickets that can cost up to $46 for each offense.
Here is a county-by-county list of all towns that will be increasing their enforcement efforts.
Somerset County has the most towns participating with 18, followed by Gloucester with 16. Atlantic, Bergen and Hunterdon County all have aty least 10 individual towns participating in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which runs through June 4.
Absecon
Brigantine
Hamilton
Hammonton
Linwood
Longport
Mullica
Northfield
Pleasantville
Ventnor
Carlstadt
Elmwood Park
Englewood
Fair Lawn
Fairview
Fort Lee
Garfield
Hackensack
Lodi
North Arlington
Old Tappan
Paramus
River Vale
Burlington Township
Pemberton
Gloucester
Haddon Heights
Winslow
Avalon
Lower Township
Middle
North Wildwood
Wildwood
Wildwood Crest
Vineland
Belleville
Bloomfield
Glen Ridge
Livingston
Montclair
Nutley
South Orange
West Caldwell
West Orange
Clayton
Deptford
East Greenwich
Franklin
Glassboro
Greenwich
Harrison
Logan
Mantua
Monroe
Paulsboro
Pitman
Rowan
Washington
Westville
Woodbury
Bayonne
Hoboken
North Bergen
Secaucus
Union City
Clinton Town
Clinton Township
Flemington
Frenchtown
High Bridge
Holland
Lambertville
Lebanon
Tewksbury
West Amwell
East Windsor
Ewing
Hamilton
Hightstown
Hopewell
West Windsor
Carteret
Metuchen
Middlesex
Monroe
North Brunswick
Perth Amboy
Plainsboro
South Brunswick
Colts Neck
Freehold Borough
Freehold Township
Highlands
Howell
Manalapan
Middletown
Boonton Township
Morristown
Parsippany-Troy Hills
Bay Head
Berkeley
Ocean Gate
Lakewood
Point Pleasant Boro
Haledon
Little Falls
Passaic
Paterson
Pompton Lakes
Prospect Park
Woodland Park
Bedminster
Bernards
Bernardsville
Bound Brook
Bridgewater
Far Hills
Franklin
Green Brook
Hillsborough
Manville
Montgomery
North Plainfield
Peapack Gladstone
Raritan
Somerset County Sheriff
South Bound Brook
Warren
Watchung
Linden
Plainfield
Roselle
Roselle Park
Union
