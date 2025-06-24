Sure, come out to Penns Grove, we’ll have a few laughs, get some cheesesteaks.

Oh, is that not how the line from “Die Hard” goes? Whoops.

Bruce Willis was an army brat who was born in Idar-Oberstein, West Germany. But he was two when he moved to Carney’s Point and eventually graduated from Penns Grove High School. So, I consider him a Jersey guy.

Bruce Willis Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

As tragic as Bruce Willis's being stricken with aphasia is, he had plenty to say leading up to his diagnosis. He’s left a body of work, including one of my favorite Christmas movies (yes, it’s a Christmas movie), “Die Hard.”

How true is Jersey he?

Right down to our food. Which he also was outspoken about. Bruce Willis has been on record declaring his love for Roman Pantry, a beloved South Jersey spot.

Roman Pantry in Penns Grove

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

He has praised them for serving the best cheesesteaks. According to the restaurant's website,

Our hometown actor, Bruce Willis, has publicly put our name on the map with his famous quote, “Roman Pantry has the Best Cheesesteaks on the Planet.”

Pretty high accolades for a guy who’s been an international movie star and seen much of that planet!

New Jersey’s best cheesesteaks

italiankitchenpv via Instagram italiankitchenpv via Instagram loading...

Family-operated, Roman Pantry in Penns Grove has been around for nearly half a century. They offer a range of cheesesteaks, including a more traditional Philly one with (or should I say with?) Cheese Whiz and sweet peppers.

But the one that catches my eye is their Buffalo chicken version, topped with hot sauce.

(Although I think I’d see if they’d switch that American cheese for some cheddar or pepper jack.)

italiankitchenpv via Instagram italiankitchenpv via Instagram loading...

As great as their cheesesteaks are known to be, Roman Pantry has much more to offer. Their menu includes gnocchi, stuffed shells, and other pasta dishes.

Plus pizza, stromboli, quesadilla, wraps, burgers, and so much more. They even do breakfast!

Roman Pantry is located at 447 Harding Way in Penns Grove.

If you go, you might find yourself saying “yippee ki yay, (word-my-boss-would-not-want-me-to-say-on-this-website)!”

The best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia? Locals pick these 15 spots! The best spots for cheesesteaks in Philadelphia as picked by people who live and eat in Philadelphia.

This list is in no particular order with a sample Google review for each eatery. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

11 celebrities you forgot were from New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker

10 TV Shows You Didn't Know Were Filmed in New Jersey You know about The Sopranos and Jersey Shore, but what about these lesser-known greats? Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.