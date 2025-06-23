Ready for some nostalgia? Roy Rogers is returning to South Jersey this week serving their fan favorite menu items.

Popular in the '70s and '80s, the Western-themed chain is opening up in Cherry Hill.

royrogersrestaurants via Instagram royrogersrestaurants via Instagram loading...

New Roy Rogers restaurant

The new location for Roy Rogers will be at 614 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill, NJ.

royrogersrestaurants via Instagram royrogersrestaurants via Instagram loading...

The opening day is set for Wednesday, June 25, with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The restaurant will open for business at 10:30 a.m.

royrogersrestaurants via Instagram royrogersrestaurants via Instagram loading...

Worry not! The Fixins Bar will be there. You can customize your burger just the way you want it with your choice of lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickle slices, and onions.

On a personal note: I *love* a Fixins Bar. This has always been such a great move on their part.

royrogersrestaurants via Instagram royrogersrestaurants via Instagram loading...

Of course, there will also be the favorites like fried chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, biscuits, and other sides like mashed potatoes, onion rings, coleslaw and baked beans.

royrogersrestaurants via Instagram royrogersrestaurants via Instagram loading...

Don’t forget about their breakfast menu.

Roy Rogers opening in Cherry Hill

royrogersrestaurants via Instagram royrogersrestaurants via Instagram loading...

So, what can you expect as far as an opening day celebration on the 25th?

According to 42 Freeway:

The event will begin with remarks from co-owners Jim and Pete Plamondon and Cherry Hill Mayor David Fleisher, followed by raising the flag by JROTC Cadets from Cherry Hill High School West.

royrogersrestaurants via Instagram royrogersrestaurants via Instagram loading...

The National Anthem sung by local vocalist Debra Janove and presentation of a donation to the Cherry Hill Public Library. There will be fun giveaways for the whole community to enjoy!

royrogersrestaurants via Instagram royrogersrestaurants via Instagram loading...

Eat up, Cherry Hill! Just save me a spicy chicken sandwich with fries.

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.