Beloved restaurant opening in South Jersey this week
Ready for some nostalgia? Roy Rogers is returning to South Jersey this week serving their fan favorite menu items.
Popular in the '70s and '80s, the Western-themed chain is opening up in Cherry Hill.
New Roy Rogers restaurant
The new location for Roy Rogers will be at 614 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill, NJ.
The opening day is set for Wednesday, June 25, with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The restaurant will open for business at 10:30 a.m.
Worry not! The Fixins Bar will be there. You can customize your burger just the way you want it with your choice of lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickle slices, and onions.
On a personal note: I *love* a Fixins Bar. This has always been such a great move on their part.
Of course, there will also be the favorites like fried chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, biscuits, and other sides like mashed potatoes, onion rings, coleslaw and baked beans.
Don’t forget about their breakfast menu.
Roy Rogers opening in Cherry Hill
So, what can you expect as far as an opening day celebration on the 25th?
According to 42 Freeway:
The event will begin with remarks from co-owners Jim and Pete Plamondon and Cherry Hill Mayor David Fleisher, followed by raising the flag by JROTC Cadets from Cherry Hill High School West.
The National Anthem sung by local vocalist Debra Janove and presentation of a donation to the Cherry Hill Public Library. There will be fun giveaways for the whole community to enjoy!
Eat up, Cherry Hill! Just save me a spicy chicken sandwich with fries.
