Bruce Willis, a New Jersey great, may not have much time left
A heartbreaking article came out Wednesday on intouchweekly.com about one of New Jersey’s most iconic actors.
Bruce Willis is failing, according to the family closest to him.
Bruce Willis was born on an Army base in what was then West Germany but moved to Carney’s Point, New Jersey, at age 2 when his dad completed his service. He grew up around blue-collar people and attended Penns Grove High School. He lived with a stutter and joined theater, where he found his speech impediment could be controlled.
He rose to fame from television like “Moonlighting” and films like “Die Hard,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Sixth Sense.” He always had a masculine swagger about him that came naturally and found its way into his roles.
That might be why it was extra shocking to hear his initial diagnosis of aphasia a few years ago. That’s the neurological disorder that steals from you your ability to communicate. His career would be over. Then, even more heartbreaking to learn a year later, he was stricken with frontotemporal dementia. It’s a combination of many brain disorders in one, is degenerative and affects a person in many ways. On average, a person lives only 7.5 years after diagnosis.
According to the intouchweekly.com article, poor Bruce Willis looks to not even have that much time. He is 69, and his family says he’s failing. They say it’s to the point they don’t believe he’ll even make it to his 70th birthday on March 19.
They’ve made him feel as safe and comfortable feeling as possible, and they talk about the love still being felt between them all, especially his daughter Tallulah, 30. Yet he’s a very different person now and no longer even recognizes certain people. His ex, Demi Moore, is one of them.
Frontotemporal dementia is very rare. Wouldn’t you know it would have to take down one of New Jersey’s greats?
