To tell people what the best town to live in in every state is a little like an arranged marriage. You’re speaking for others and discounting what might make them tick as an individual. What’s important to them, and what’s not?

Yet bless their hearts someone’s done it. Stacker, using data from niche.com’s ranking, compiled a list of the best places to live in every state.

Again, I find it a tough sell. Something important to one person won’t be to another. Nonetheless, they tried factoring many things into their decision. The cost of living plays a part. So does housing, public schools, environmentalism, public transportation, nearness to entertainment and recreation, etc..

Before we give you the list, if I had to guess what the best place to live was in New Jersey my guess probably would have been Middletown. They’ve been ranked the safest city in the Garden State and 8th safest in the nation. They’ve also been ranked in the Top 10 overall best places to live. I also hear they have an excellent special education department there, something that would matter to me and certain parents but not others.

Anyway, my thought would have been wrong. Try taking a guess what they said the best place to live is in New Jersey and then scroll to see.

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker

