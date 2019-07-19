Broccoli Summer Salad — Foodie Friday

Welcome to another Foodie Friday, made possible by Amalfi’s restaurant in Lawrenceville, NJ!

In the midst of this heat wave, it’s just too darn hot to cook inside. It’s even too hot to cook outside. So, this week I’m helping you beat the heat with a fresh, crisp, delicious, and simple broccoli salad that is packed with refreshing flavor!

Crisp broccoli combines with sweet grape tomatoes, creamy white beans and savory spices for a salad that is perfect for al fresco dining.

The shopping list is below, then watch the video for how easy it is to put together.

Shopping List:

2-3 large broccoli crowns (cut into small florets)

2 cans small white beans (rinsed and drained)

1 cup grape tomatoes

1 medium yellow bell pepper (diced)

½ medium red onion (diced)

¼ cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. onion powder

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning

¼ C. olive oil

¼ C. white balsamic vinegar

