Broadway’s best party band, Rock of Ages Band, hits New Jersey for a big concert

Critics have called them “the greatest rock band ever assembled for a Broadway show”; one critic said that they were “a towering stack of heavy rotation favorites from the glory years of MTV.”

They are Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band and you have a chance to see and experience them live and on stage with an exhilarating performance at The Carteret Arts and Event Center on April 1. No April fool’s joke!

An all-star cast has been assembled with international rock stars including:

Guitarist Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Cher, TSO)

Guitarist Tommy Kessler (Blondie)

Bassist Winston Roye (Soul Asylum)

Keyboard player Jonathan Ivie Air Supply)

Drummer Jason Gianni (TSO),

Vocalists MiG Ayesa (Rock Star: INXS) and Josephine Rose Roberts (Cats, The Electric Company).

The band will perform the hits from the 5-time Tony-nominated Broadway smash "Rock of Ages," which include hits by Bon Jovi, Foreigner, Journey, Whitesnake, Poison, Joan Jett, Styx, Pat Benatar, Def Leopard and more.

Known as the best party on Broadway for over 6 years, Broadway’s Rock of Ages has performed over 10,000 shows on Broadway followed by a very successful national tour. The Rock of Ages Band was the driving force behind the success of the show. Continuing to delight fans, the band has performed all over the country, the Caribbean and Europe with rousing accolades as the true sound of '80s rock that made the Broadway show so special.

This is a great opportunity to see this band here in New Jersey, get your tickets and enjoy the live experience of some great music performed by some outstanding musicians.

