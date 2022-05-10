British man charged with planning NJ sex romp with girls for cash

WOODCLIFF LAKE — A man who flew to Massachusetts from his native England in April is now accused of arranging to travel to New Jersey and pay for sex with underage girls, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark.

A release from that office Monday said Stephen Hudson, 51, of Ealing, England, is charged with attempted online enticement of a minor and travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

The complaint in the case alleges that from April 14 to May 6, Hudson communicated with undercover, federal law enforcement and eventually negotiated a price of $1,200 for access to 11- and 12-year-old girls, illicit drugs including cocaine, and administering those drugs and alcohol to the minors.

"Looking forward to some erotic high n horny fun," Hudson is alleged to have emailed one of the undercover officers on April 22, the same day he left England for Massachusetts, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement subsequently confirmed with English authorities that Hudson is currently on the sex offender registry in his native country, and had submitted a notification of foreign travel to police.

In the complaint, Hudson is said to have sought oral and penetrative sex with an 11-year-old girl who was purported to be the daughter of one of the people — in reality a law enforcement officer — with whom he was communicating.

He is also alleged to have sent one of the officers a link to a file-sharing site that contained images of child sexual abuse, including an image appearing to depict a prepubescent girl partially unclothed, with her genitals exposed.

Hudson agreed to meet at an address in Woodcliff Lake, where he was arrested on Friday. At the time of his arrest, the complaint said, he was in possession of $1,200 in cash, condoms, pills to treat erectile dysfunction, wine, and a vibrator.

The charge of attempted online enticement of a minor carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, while the travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and another $250,000 fine.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

