Brigantine NJ guy making funny cars-stuck-in-sand calendars

Someone has come up with possibly the most quintessential New Jersey calendar ever. And it’s quietly flown under the radar for a couple of years now.

No, it’s not a calendar of New Jersey’s lighthouses. Those already exist. No it’s not a calendar with photos of toll booths, because, who the hell would want them?

It’s a calendar filled with photos of cars stuck in the sand at the Jersey Shore.

Captain Andrew Grossman who runs Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine has been seeing it forever. While 4-wheel drive vehicles with a permit can be allowed on Brigantine beaches, drivers of normal vehicles somehow foolishly think they can pull it off and try it.

“It's just amazing how many people drive on that beach in their cars," says Grossman.

And, well, they can’t make it. He has more than enough photos every single season to prove the point. It wasn’t a matter of finding 12 photos to fill a calendar. It was a matter of paring down all the photos to pick only the best.

He’s done these cars-stuck-in-the-sand calendars now for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023. He’s working on the 2024 now.

This is such a great idea that I have to wonder how are we only now hearing of this? And it’s the kind of misfortune that honestly it’s okay to laugh at because it comes under the category of what the heck were you thinking? Plus it’s so absolutely New Jersey.

The 2024 calendar should be out in early November. They cost $25 and a portion of the proceeds helps neighbors in need in Brigantine.

If you’d like to order one, call Rip Tide Bait and Tackle at 609-264-0440.

