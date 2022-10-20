BRIDGETON — Less than a day after a man died after being hit by three different vehicles, city police located and charged the man believed to be the driver of the first car in the sequence, who they said did not initially stop.

Stephen Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver's license, according to a release distributed via Facebook by the Bridgeton Police Department.

Police said Clark was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after the first vehicle to hit fellow Bridgeton resident Leonardo Sanchez-Salas, 34, on Monday night was identified as a dark-colored, 2010 Dodge Caravan, which was later located at Clark's residence.

Sanchez-Salas was hit on North Pearl Street, as witnesses told police, sometime before 9 p.m. Monday, and was pronounced dead at Inspira Hospital in Vineland.

Both of the other vehicles that struck Sanchez-Salas remained at the scene and waited for police to arrive.

Clark is held at the Cumberland County Jail pending a court hearing.

Investigators are still looking for more information, which can be anonymously reported by calling Bridgeton Police Det. Tom Garofolo at 856-451-0033, or visiting bpd.tips.

