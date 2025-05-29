🌮 Two restaurants have closed in this Ocean County town

🍕 It's not clear what will become of the space

🌮 Their Monmouth County locations remain open

BRICK — An Ocean County township has lost two more restaurants.

Tre Pizza Pasta and Beer Garden and Rosalita’s Roadside Cantina have permanently closed their Brick Township locations, according to a social media announcement on Wednesday.

“Our Brick locations are permanently closed. Thank you Brick for an incredible 7 years. You welcomed us with open arms and we are grateful for everyone who supported Tre and Rosalita’s along the way. You treated us like family,” Tre wrote on Facebook.

Tre Pizza, Pasta, Beer Garden in Freehold (Google Street View)

Why these restaurants in Brick closed

No reason has been given as to why the pair of restaurants hung up their aprons and closed down.

It’s also not clear what will open in place of them.

Tre and Rosalita’s, both owned by Great Restaurants NJ Hospitality Group in Freehold, have been a part of Brick Plaza on Cedar Bridge Avenue since 2018.

Rosalita's Roadside Cantina in Marlboro (Google Street View)

These restaurants remain open in other NJ locations

While the Brick location is now closed, Tre’s other location at 611 Park Ave., Freehold, is still open.

Tre is a casual Italian restaurant known for its Neapolitan-style pizza, old-world brick oven, and an extensive selection of craft beer and wine.

Rosalita’s also has another spot in Monmouth County, at 180 Route 9 in Marlboro. That one remains open.

Rosalita’s is a casual Mexican restaurant that serves classic cuisine like tacos, enchiladas, giant burritos, and, of course, margaritas in a fun, festive atmosphere.

