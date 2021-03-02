Brick Reservoir to open for walkers and joggers

As New Jersey slowly reopens, there is good news from Brick: the reservoir in that town will once again be open for walkers and joggers who yearn to be outside. Hopefully, this is also a sign of a gradual return to normalcy. The Brick Township Municipal Utilities Authority, which operates the reservoir, announced that the path surrounding the facility will be open, with restrictions, starting March 17. The hours will be Wednesdays through Sundays from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, according to Patch.com.

The 1.6 mile walking/running/biking path has been closed since last March when the pandemic hit; after other parks opened back up, Brick held off opening the reservoir, pointing out that the facility’s main purpose is to provide a source of safe drinking water, not to be a place for recreation. As the months have dragged on, people have wondered if the reservoir was going to be made available for the walkers and joggers, and now we have the answer. According to the MUA, there will be restrictions posted at the entrance to the reservoir, but exactly what those will entail has not been announced. Only the north entrance and parking lot on Sally Ike Road at the Wall border will be open.

Other restrictions around the state have been loosened recently, notably the limits on attendance at larger sporting and concert venues, with the New Jersey Devils welcoming their first fans since last season for tonight’s game against the Islanders.

