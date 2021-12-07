Brick, NJ man convicted for child porn pleads guilty, again, 3 years later

An Ocean County man already convicted for child pornography has admitted to amassing thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse, again.

Acting U.S Attorney Rachael Honig says 34-year-old Andrew Ramey, of Brick, downloaded and shared the material via the online, peer-to-peer BitTorrent Network from March through June of last year.

A law enforcement raid at Ramey's home in November 2020 turned up several mobile phones with thousands of such sexually explicit images and videos, as well as BitTorrent software, prompting his rearrest.

Ramey pleaded guilty by video conference in federal court on Tuesday to possession of child pornography.

That's the same federal charge for which he was convicted in 2018.

As a repeat offender, Ramey faces between 10 and 20 years in prison when sentenced in April 2022.

He also faces a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross pecuniary gain or loss, whichever is greater.

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey

NJ towns and their nicknames

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.