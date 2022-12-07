The three behemoths, each with their own style, have been listed as a package deal.
The "marvelous family compound" on Princeton Ave. along the Metedeconk River is currently listed at $25 million. As of December 2022, it had been on the market for about 100 days.
Across the 28,000+ square feet, you can find 16 bedrooms, more than 20 bathrooms, and three pools.
"These homes were masterfully designed by this family all with stunning manicured grounds built around custom gunite pools overlooking the river," the listing reads. "The homes were specifically designed to adapt to each and every use, whether it's entertaining for many, a calming meditative sanctuary, multi-generational living, or an inspiring workspace."
According to nj.com, the compound is owned by the family that runs Pine Belt Auto dealerships. When the family was putting 423 Princeton Ave. up for sale — which is still available on its own — they decided to see if they can sell all three at once, nj.com reported.