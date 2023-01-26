Brick announces its Summerfest entertainment

Yes, it’s January, yes, it’s nasty out, so that makes it a perfect time to dream about summer fun. To that end, the Brick township council approved the contract for the 2023 Summerfest bands.

Summerfest will again be four separate events, each held at Windward Beach Park, with music, fireworks, a beer and wine garden, and other assorted activities. While the bands are now set, other details remain to be finalized.

According to Shorebeat, the band schedule is as follows:

June 29: Super Trans Am (The band will also perform along with the fireworks show after the main concert to celebrate Independence Day.)

July 6: Garden State Radio

July 13: The Amish Outlaws

July 20: Jessie’s Girl

As far as Super Trans Am performing during the fireworks, Brick mayor John Ducey told Patch.com,

They actually are doing that free of charge," Ducey said. "We are paying them to be at the concert, but they didn't charge us extra" to perform during the fireworks, which typically go about 30 to 35 minutes for the 4th of July celebration.

The township is taking bids for some of the other vendors, like the fireworks, beer and wine garden, and food trucks, not only for Summerfest, but for other events like a classic car show.

According to Shorebeat, the town council approved $33,000 to La Guardia and Associates of Cedar Grove to cover the cost of having the bands perform.

So, keep a good thought, summer will be here before you know it.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

