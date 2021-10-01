Breeders’ Cup a month away: What Grade 1 horse races are upcoming in October?

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler.Media.

The eyes of the world will be on Del Mar in early November for the biggest horse racing weekend in years.

The 2021 Breeders’ Cup could be massive for sports books, fans, and bettors alike, as everyone converges on Southern California (or maybe your local track or OTB).

For the writers at Horse.Bet, it will also be a huge weekend.

But there are a lot of big stakes races in the five weeks leading up to Del Mar; here is a list of every Grade I race in October. It is going to be a fun month for horse racing fans and bettors.

First weekend of October (1st-3rd)

Oct. 1, Santa Anita, American Pharaoh Stakes, 8.5f dirt for two-year-olds

Oct. 2, Belmont Park, Champagne Stakes, 8f dirt for two-year-olds

Oct. 2, Belmont Park, Woodward Stakes, 9f dirt for three-year-olds and up

Oct. 2, Santa Anita, Awesome Again Stakes, 9f dirt for three-year-olds and up

Oct. 2, Santa Anita, Rodeo Drive Stakes, 10f turf for three-year-olds and up

Oct. 3, Belmont Park, Frizette Stakes, 8f dirt for two-year-olds

Oct 3, Japan Racing Association, Sprinters Stakes, 6f dirt for three-year-olds and up

There are some big races here in the leadup to Del Mar, but the big money race is in Japan for the Sprinters Stakes. The purse is $2.362 million for the winner of the grass sprint.

This weekend and the next will be the busiest, with the Breeders’ Cup still five weeks out from here.

Second weekend of October (8th-10th)

Oct. 8, Keeneland, Darley Alcibiades Stakes, 8.5f dirt for two-year-olds

Oct. 9, Belmont Park, Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, 12f turf for three-year-olds and up

Oct. 9, Keeneland, Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity, 8.5f dirt for two-year-olds

Oct. 9, Keeneland, First Lady, 8f turf for three-year-olds and up

Oct. 9, Keeneland, Keeneland Turf Mile, 8f turf for three-year-olds and up

Oct. 10, Keeneland, Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, 9f dirt for three-year-olds and up

Keeneland is the center of the horse racing universe this weekend, with five Grade I stakes over three days. The Turf Mile is the big money purse.

This is the last big weekend of the season before the Breeders’ Cup November 5-6 at Del Mar.

Third weekend of October (15th-17th)

Oct. 16, Keeneland, Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, 9f turf for three-year-olds and up

Oct. 17, Japan Racing Association, Shuka Sho, 10f turf for three-year-olds and up

Oct. 17, Woodbine, E.P. Taylor Stakes, 10f turf for three-year-olds and up

Just the three Grade I races this weekend, with Japan once again the center of the world. The Shuka Sho has a purse of just over $2 million.

Fourth weekend of October (22nd-24th)

Oct. 24, Japan Racing Association, Kikuka Sho, 15f turf for three-year-olds and up

Another weekend, another $2+ million Grade 1 race in Japan: the Kikuka Sho is a $2.469 million race.

Fifth weekend of October (29th-31st)

Oct. 31, Japan Racing Association, Tenno Sho Autumn, 10f turf for three-year-olds and up

Halloween might prove to be a treat for the winner of the Tenno Sho Autumn race, with its $3+ million purse. You might need a big bag for that haul of goodies.

Remember to head over to horse betting sites to see all the latest odds, picks, and predictions for the Grade I stakes all around America over the coming month, and also for the Breeders’ Cup from Del Mar on November 5-6.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Haunted Hayrides and Attractions in New Jersey for 2021

Things to do in Salem County, NJ The least populated county in New Jersey is out of the way for most New Jerseyans. Here's a sample of things to do and appreciate should you choose to take a trip to Salem County.

Look inside The Avenue at American Dream The American Dream mega mall in the Meadowlands is opening a deluxe boutique wing that promises to be a must-see experience, and not just for the luxury designer brands.