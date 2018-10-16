Your breast cancer questions answered: Watch the town hall

New Jersey 101.5 hosted a special town hall event Tuesday night, answering your questions about breast cancer.

We were joined in-studio by oncologist Dr. Nancy Chan of the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, breast cancer survivor Kriss Fierro (who is continuing her treatment), and Cancer Support Community of Central NJ program director Jill Caplan. They spoke with Eric Scott about preventing and fighting the disease, as well as taking on the life challenges around a major health concern.

Other experts from the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and the Cancer Support Community of Central NJ joined our Facebook Live chat. Follow the link to see what they said.

All October, New Jersey 101.5 marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month. See here for health, prevention and screening tips.