MAPLEWOOD — The Essex County Prosecutor's Office has announced the arrest of a Newark man, now charged with the murder of an 18-year-old Maplewood resident on a township athletic field in June.

In a release, the Prosecutor's Office said Yohan Hernandez, 20, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection with the shooting death of Moussa Fofana, a student and soccer standout at Columbia High School.

Fofana was pronounced dead at the scene after officers were called to Underhill Field on reports of the June 6 shooting.

A second male victim, 17, was treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and anyone with further information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432).

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

