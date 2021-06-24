MAPLEWOOD — A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information that helps solve the mysterious death of a local soccer standout who was shot at Columbia High School's athletic field.

According to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, former Maplewood Mayor Fred Profeta has written a personal check for $10,000 to go with a future contribution from Crime Stoppers, for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Eighteen-year-old Moussa Fofana, a Maplewood soccer standout, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at Underhill Field on the night of June 6, after police were dispatched to the area on reports of a shooting. Fofana was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:24 p.m.

A second male victim who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries has not been named.

"The most important thing is justice for Moussa Fofana," Profeta said. "We want to see the person or persons responsible for his murder apprehended."

Profeta is spearheading efforts in the community to raise more funds for a Crime Stoppers reward.

The investigation is being handled by the prosecutor's office and the local police department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432.

