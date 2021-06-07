Maplewood, NJ high school student is shot and killed on athletic field

MAPLEWOOD — A shooting on the athletic field of this township's high school has left a student dead and another wounded, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Columbia High School in Maplewood, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Responding police officers soon found Moussa Fofana, 18, of Maplewood, who had been shot at least once, and a 17-year-old boy whose name was not released. Fofana was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, while the wounded teen was treated at a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities said the shooting at Underhill Field “posed no threat to the public,” but they declined to disclose a possible motive. No arrests have been made.

The South Orange and Maplewood school district was making counselors available for students and staff at the high school and the district's other schools. They also canceled a retiree celebration scheduled for Monday evening.

"This inconceivable calamity is undoubtedly a devastating blow to our students, staff and community," schools Superintendent Ronald G. Taylor said in a letter to the community. "We offer our sincere condolences to the family in their time of need."

Deadly South Jersey house party shooting A man and woman were killed in a mass shooting at a house party in Cumberland County that left a dozen others hurt, one critically, State Police said. Just before midnight on Saturday, May 22, troopers responded to reports of multiple shots fire at a home in Fairfield Township.