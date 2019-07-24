UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — The 12-year-old boy who died after a recent hit-and-run accident helped save other lives after his family opted to donate his organs, according to the victim's mother.

"The depth of our sadness cannot be measured. You fought a very difficult fight until the end and now you will be saving many lives. You are truly Godsent, a pure beautiful soul," Jeremy Maraj's mother, Lisa Jamurath said, in a written message on a GoFundMe memorial page.

The boy was hit on July 17 by a work van that fled the scene. He was crossing Galloping Hill Road on his way home from Irene Hoppe Park.

The driver has not been arrested.

Maraj, a middle school student, died two days later at University Hospital in Newark.

Jamurath told ABC7 Eyewitness News that her son saved four lives, including another child, as a result of his donated heart, kidney, liver and pancreas.

Visitation hours for the public are planned Thursday at a funeral home in Roselle Park. A private funeral will be held Friday.

A "Jeremy Maraj Memorial Fund" on GoFundMe, started by neighbor Tom Ehrhardt, has raised more than $37,000 for the medical and funeral expenses. A second campaign started last week by Jamurath has raised an additional $12,000.

Jamurath also urged the driver of the van to surrender to authorities.

The vehicle involved in the incident has been described by police as a white commercial van.

Union County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477).

