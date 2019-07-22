$30K raised online for funeral of NJ boy killed in hit & run

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — An online fundraiser has raised more than $30,000 for the medical and funeral expenses of a 12-year-old boy killed after a hit and run last week.

Township resident Jeremy Maraj died Friday morning, July 19, at University Hospital in Newark.

A "Jeremy Maraj Memorial Fund" was setup online via GoFundMe by neighbor and friend, Tom Ehrhardt, who said "Jeremy was a delightful young man who had a positive impact on anyone he was around." He also said "donations will be used to help offset the cost of the medical and burial expenses. Any excess funds will be donated to the local elementary school."

Police said a white work van struck the boy last Wednesday night before 8 p.m. near Forest Drive and Galloping Hill Road. The driver did not stop to help.

The driver could face a homicide charge. The case is being investigated by the Union County Homicide Task Force and Union Police.

The Union County Crime Stoppers also offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Anonymous tips can be submitted by phone at 908-654-8477.

