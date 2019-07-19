12-year-old boy dies after being hit by hit-run van in Union

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A 12-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a work van that fled the scene on Wednesday night.

Township resident Jeremy Maraj died Friday morning at University Hospital in Newark. Now, the driver could face a homicide charge.

Police said a white van ran over Jeremy just before 8 p.m. near Forest Drive and Galloping Hill Road. The driver did not stop to help.

Police told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the owner of a white work van called police after noticing suspicious damage on it. Prosecutors on Friday said they believe a white commercial van was involved but no arrests have been made. They also have not publicly identified any suspect.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with information to call 908-358-8377 or 908-851-5070.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Their tip line is 908-654-8477.

