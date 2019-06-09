Boy rescued from waters of lagoon off Jersey Shore backyard

BRICK — A 15-year-old boy was pulled out of the water from an Ocean County lagoon, after he jumped in, went under and didn't resurface on his own on Saturday.

Brick police Sgt, James Kelly told Jersey Shore Online that an adult jumped in and got him out of the water as others began administering CPR before first responders arrived.

The boy was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center via ambulance, Kelly told Jersey Shore Online, but his condition was not known on Sunday.

The Asbury Park Press reported the incident took place on Toronto Drive in the Seawood Harbor development.

Much of the neighborhood has a network of miles of manmade lagoons, as built on former wetlands or marshes, according to a 2018 neighborhood plan i ssued by Brick Township .

Mark Anthony contributed to this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5