Boy lost nose after dog attacked him on Wildwood beach, supporters say

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with the recovery of a boy who lost his nose after being bit in the face by a dog on a Wildwood beach on Aug. 16.

The dog lunged at the 11-year-old from Bridgewater after he got permission from its handler to pet it, police have said. The handler, John Kalin, 28, of Wildwood, and the dog fled the scene but the owner turned himself in with his attorney, police said.

Police originally described the dog as a "pit bull-type breed" when looking for it and its owner, but did not comment on the breed of dog in follow-up posts on social media. A call from New Jersey 101.5 seeking the status of the dog and more information has not yet been returned.

The boy, identified only as "Zach" on the GoFundMe page, was bit so hard "his nose was gone," according to the page. He is hospitalized at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and will need "a series of extensive operations to reconstruct his nose."

A spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 the funds collected on that page will reach the family.

Surveillance footage of dog that big a boy in the face on a WIldwood beach (Wildwood PD)

The anticipated costs include surgery, travel, lodging and counseling.

Kalin was charged with violation of law intended to protect public health and safety, a third-degree crime, as well as various local ordinance violations pertaining to having his dog on the beach. He was being held at the Cape May Correctional Facility as of the last police announcement about the case.

