Boy gets run over by school bus after getting off it in Lakewood, NJ

🚌 A 9-year-old boy was struck by his school bus as he began to cross in front

🚌 The driver returned to the scene after realizing he hit he boy

🚌 The boy is expected to recover from his injuries

LAKEWOOD — A boy was struck by a school bus after he got off it late Tuesday afternoon.

Police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the 9-year-old got off the bus and was starting to cross in front of the bus when he was hit around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Pawnee Road and Iroquois Place.

He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with injuries to his lower back and head. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Student in a blind spot

The 41-year-old driver for Presidential Transportation of Lakewood was carrying students from a private school, according to Staffordsmith. The driver initially did not know he struck someone but immediately returned when he realized what had happened.

Staffordsmith said the driver is being cooperative with the investigation.

Presidential did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information on Friday morning. The company told The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report on the incident, the driver is no longer driving for them.

