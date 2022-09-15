Boy, dad riding bicycles struck by car in Linden, NJ

LINDEN — A 4-year-old boy and his father were hit by a car while riding bicycles Thursday morning.

Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said they were on Roselle Street crossing East St. Georges Avenue (Route 27), heading towards Chestnut Street, when they were struck by a vehicle as it made a left turn onto E. St. George Avenue around 7:25 a.m.

The boy was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital in Newark. He was in critical condition late Thursday morning, according to Guenther.

The boy's father suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, according to Guenther. The driver's identity and age were not disclosed.

Route 27 remained closed northbound at Roselle Street as of 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

