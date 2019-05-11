Born before 1989? You may need another measles shot

The number of measles cases confirmed in the United States is on the rise and everyone — kids and adults — needs to take the necessary precautions to stay safe.

Keep in mind that measles is highly contagious and can survive up to two hours in an area where an infected person has coughed or sneezed.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , adults who were born before 1957 should be immune because they have probably been exposed to measles.

But adults born before 1989 — specifically between 1957 and 1967 — could be at a higher risk and may need another measles shot.

During this time period, only one dose of the vaccine was required while the CDC's new requirement is everyone gets two doses of the vaccine. It has been discovered that one of the vaccines that was commonly given does not work.

If you would like to avoid getting a second shot, you can also get bloodwork done and medical professionals will tell you if you have a strong immunity to the measles. But another MMR shot would be cheaper.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact your doctor.

