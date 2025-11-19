Yeehaw! Boot Barn is officially open in Bridgewater, NJ
Are you looking for a new pair of boots that are made for walking?
Maybe a flannel shirt or a hat now that we’re fully into autumn (which we all know is plaid flannel season)?
Perhaps a hat that says “I’m in my cowgirl era”? (I swear to you, this is actually in the store. I saw it with my own eyes, and as a Swfitie who re-watches the Eras Tour over and over, I was tempted).
If you’re into cowboy or western wear, then I have the place for you:
Boot Barn
They just opened up a new store in Bridgewater, and I can tell you firsthand it is stunning.
I was there for the grand opening and I must confess: I’ve never seen so many boots in my life - and I’ve been to bars in Nashville. That should tell you how hard they go.
The walls are lined with jeans, shirts, and (of course) boots for men, women, and children alike.
For the record, I can’t speak highly enough of the staff; they are super friendly and more than willing to help if you have a question.
(Shout out to Cheryl, you are a sweetheart!)
Read More: Experience the magic of Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm in NJ
Boot Barns in New Jersey
The store, which is the seventh of the chain to be in the Garden State, had its grand opening this month in Bridgewater at 345B Routes 202 & 206.
Boot Barn’s other New Jersey locations include Cherry Hill, Paramus, Flanders, Millville, Hamilton, and West Long Branch.
Giddy up, partner!
