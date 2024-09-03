Boo! Six Flags Great Adventure’s Fright Fest will start on this spooky date

A fall tradition for Six Flags Great Adventure, the amusement park will soon haunting the Garden State with their annual Fright Fest.

When does Fright Fest start?

This year Great Adventure will be upping the scare factor with the new Fright Fest Extreme. It will debut on Friday, Sept. 13 and run on weekends and select nights through Nov. 3, according to a press release.

Jason Voorhees would be very happy with that opening date.

Guests can experience bone-chilling Halloween-themed attractions as new scares and classic shows take center stage at the World’s Ultimate Thrill Park.

🎃 The SAW Franchise

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of SAW with an all-new experience honoring the franchise’s legacy of terror by plunging guests into the depths of Jigsaw’s twisted mind. Guests will endure torturous trials and come face to face with some of John Kramer’s most diabolical contraptions before time runs out.

🎃 The Conjuring Universe

Strap in for a tour of the Warrens’ most hair-raising and gruesome cases including those that inspired The Conjuring, Annabelle and The Nun. In each investigation, encounters with cursed artifacts make you the target of possession.

🎃 Stranger Things

The students of Hawkins High decide to team up to create a little innocent Halloween fun for their community – but things quickly turn upside down and morph into something far darker.

🎃 Army of the Dead

The City of Las Vegas is under lockdown following a recent viral outbreak and survivors must look for an escape while battling the undead.

🎃 Trick ‘r Treat

Enter a dark and twisted candy trail nightmare on a jack-o-lantern-lit path of supernatural encounters which tap into your deepest fears. With Sam, the infamous Spirit of Halloween, as your guide, learn the rules of the spooky holiday before entering a world where tricks dominate treats.

🎃 Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Guests are “cast” as visitors to Harlow on the heels of the influencers set on revitalizing the town – but their arrival leads to a stunning and deadly secret being revealed.

Of course, the classic haunted mazes will be there for your spooktacular enjoyment along with new attractions.

Entrancing “Monstertainment”:

👻 Unleashed — This spellbinding Showcase Theater production features incredible acrobatics, illusion and dance.

👻 Dead Man’s Party — Celebrate 25 years and learn the tales behind the revelers at Dr. Frights explosive and iconic song-and-dance bash.

👻 Blade Drummers — Get fired up as you rock out with demonic bladesmiths.

👻 Freak Show — Dare to watch a freak at play as wild, wacky and macabre exploits take the stage.

Six Flags Great Adventure is also open select days and features more fall events including Oktoberfest and Kids Boo Fest.

During Oktoberfest (weekends September 7 through November 3) guests will experience German entertainment, food and beverage.

You can enjoy a variety of German favorites like potato pancakes, bratwurst and beer.

Younger guests (as well as the rest of the family) can also enjoy seasonal festivities during Kids Boo Fest, weekends September 14 through November 3.

Young ones can trick-or-treat and enjoy a variety of family fun in Cornstalk National Park.

Guests can purchase daytime only or day/night combo tickets to experience thrills by day and fright by night by clicking here.

