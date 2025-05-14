Bon Jovi spotted at popular New Jersey hot dog joint

“Who says you can’t go home?” Famously, not Bon Jovi.

So while it wasn’t a total surprise to catch him hanging around the Garden State this week, it was certainly a delight for the staff of one popular restaurant.

Bon Jovi seen in NJ

Jon Bon Jovi stopped by Max’s Bar and Grill (A.K.A. Max’s Famous Hot Dogs) in Long Branch, NJ on Tuesday May 13.

“A surprise visit from the legend himself!” they wrote in a social media post.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Max’s owner, Jennifer Maybaum, said of the visit, “He came in with a friend from out of town. “He told me he had to bring him to one of his favorite spots.”

The Sayreville-born super star had a classic hot dog with a side of sauerkraut.

Not a fan of the kraut? Don’t be so judgmental, after all… it’s his life.

Max’s Bar and Grill

Max’s has been serving the Jersey shore its popular hot dogs since the 1920s at varying locations. It’s been said that Frank Sinatra was even a customer.

To round out the ‘Jersey Trifecta’, Bruce Springsteen has also enjoyed the restaurant’s famous hot dogs.

The staff wrote their words of appreciation for JBJ’s on Instagram:

Thank you for turning this rainy day around and putting smiles on our faces. We have nothing but love for Jon Bon Jovi.

He also made sure to let us know he’ll be here to help us celebrate our 100th anniversary!

Max’s Bar and Grill is located at 25 Matilda Terrace, Long Branch, NJ.

