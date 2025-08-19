Come on, New Jersey, we can be adults about this. Don’t we all have certain body parts on whichever sex you’re attracted to that you find more attractive than others?

For instance, full disclosure, I’m an arms girl.

They don’t even necessarily have to be overly muscular; there’s something about a guy’s arms that just happens to be where my eyes tend to zero in on.

Too much information? Oh well, too late. Now we know each other better. ‍♀️

The rest of the Garden State, however, has different preferences when it comes to which body parts are considered attractive.

Which part of the body turns on New Jersey the most?

A national survey by NapLab reveals what each gender is most drawn to.

Nationwide, women were most attracted to eyes. Jersey girls, on the other hand, are drawn to the face over any other feature.

No women surveyed chose back, hips, jawline, or neck as the part of the body they found the most attractive.

Damir Khabirov Damir Khabirov loading...

To quote Sir Mix-a-lot, men nationwide like big butts and they cannot lie.

In the Garden State though, guys prefer women’s chests.

OK, I guess we’ve gotten this far, I don’t have to be delicate: they’re attracted to breasts.

mheim3011 mheim3011 loading...

Who knew Jersey guys would be more boobs guys than butt guys? Goodness knows we see plenty of both while at the shore.

None of the men chose arms, jawline, lips, or neck as the part of the body they found the most attractive.

Apologies to Angelina Jolie on the lack of lips representation.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

