Body of NJ man missing since October in Rocky Mountains found

The body of a South Jersey man who went missing at Rocky Mountain National Park last October is believed to have been recovered by the National Park Service.

Ryan Albert, 30, of the Marlton section of Evesham was last heard from during a family trip to Colorado, when he decided to climb Longs Peak in the park. His car was found in at the trailhead as the weather got worse, with a storm that included snow, hail, sleet, thunder and lightning.

A five-day search in extreme conditions of waist-deep snow drifts, wind, ice, cold temperatures and low visibility turned up no sign of Albert. Once the weather cleared aerial footage was taken of an area called the Keyhole Route and studied for any sign of Albert, according to National Park spokesman Kyle Patterson.

Search for Ryan Albert on Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park (NPS)

A team of park climbing rangers found a glove matching the brand Albert wore last Saturday, according to Patterson. A team of four highly skilled park climbing rangers searched an area called the Trough on Thusday and located Albert's body at an elevation of 12,000 feet covered in deep snow.

The area is 1,000 below the Keyhole, according to Patterson.

Albert's body was transferred to the Boulder County Coroner's Office to perform an autopsy to make a positive identification and determine a cause of death.

