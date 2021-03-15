Body of missing Parsippany man found in Budd Lake

MOUNT OLIVE — The body of a missing man was found in icy Budd Lake over the weekend, authorities said.

Morris County prosecutors and Mount Olive police said Sunday that Parsippany police called shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday to ask for help in locating the man. Officials said his vehicle was located in a private parking lot adjacent to Budd Lake.

An extensive search began involving state police air, marine and emergency response team units as well as county sheriffs, local police and volunteers from the local fire department and search and rescue team, authorities said.

Officials said the man was found Sunday morning in the ice “and he was deceased." His body was recovered from the ice and the medical examiner is completing the investigation. Prosecutors said no foul play is suspected. The man's name wasn't immediately released.

Three days before Christmas, Mount Olive police warned people that the ice on Budd Lake “is never 100 percent safe." The post on the department's Facebook site said the lake serves as headwaters of the Raritan River's south branch, and ice conditions “can change hourly."

“If you are not sure how to test the ice, you are strongly encouraged not to do activities on any ice without researching how to perform these activities safely," police said. “Please avoid a tragedy, and do not go on Budd Lake as it is never 100% frozen."

