Body of man missing 2 weeks found in Morris Township woods

MORRIS TOWNSHIP — The man whose body was found Tuesday morning in a wooded area near Route 287 had been missing for two weeks, his family said.

Morris County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Meghan Knab said the body of a male had been found in the woods near an office building and housing development on Lindsley Drive.

His death is not considered suspicious, Knab said.

The man was identified as Joseph Pyne, his sister told the Daily Record.

Tara Pyne Bartz said her brother, who did not have a permanent address, went missing the week of Nov. 11.

"Thank you for all the love and support that has been given to us. Joe’s body has been found and as sad as we are we know he is finally at peace. My heart is broken and I love you my brother. Rest with mom and dad now," Bartz wrote on her Facebook page.

Bartz told MorristownGreen.com her brother's body was found by archeologists and it appeared to have been there for some time.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5