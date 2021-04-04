Body of Linden school worker, missing a month, found at Rahway River

RAHWAY — The body of a 55-year-old public school worker who was last seen a month ago was found Saturday on a bank of the Rahway River.

Medical examiners will determine the cause of death of Brian Gooney, whose disappearance stunned his family and colleagues at Soehl Middle School in Linden, where he worked as a paraprofessional.

Gooney was last seen 9 p.m. March 9 leaving his Main Street apartment. His car remained parked in his building's underground garage.

His sudden and uncharacteristic disappearance quickly led his loved ones to fear the worst and suspect possible foul play. Authorities, however, have not said whether or not they believe Gooney's death to be accidental.

"It's just frustrating. There's just nothing. It's like he walked out of his apartment and was beamed up," his sister Bernadette Gooney told New Jersey 101.5 last month. "Brian is an absolute wonderful brother. If you need anything you call him and he'll be right there for you. He is the same with being an uncle."

Police on Saturday said that "several extensive searches" had been done at the river and its banks and surrounding areas. He finally turned up near Essex Street, they said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 732-827-2146 or 732-388-1553.

