Bob Williams on the mend and on the air

Bob Williams , our beloved and highly respected "New Jersey Traffic North" voice of the morning show, is back.

Well not officially and not full time, yet, but he called into the show Tuesday to share his progress and thank his medical team and donor, Kim. Happy to say that Bob sounds great!

His energy level and positive attitude came through loud and clear. Bob is doing everything he can to return to the airwaves full time in March.

We'll check in on him weekly and keep you up to date.

Thanks for all of your thoughts, prayers and kind notes over the past week. Bob knows exactly how much he is appreciated thanks to you.

