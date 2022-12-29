Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk

Check your blood pressure medication.

Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer.

Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure.

Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products, and vegetables, so everyone is exposed to some level of them, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

But excessive levels of impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them over long periods of time.

The FDA reports to date, Lupin has received zero reports of illnesses related to the issue. But it discontinued marketing Quinapril tablets in September.

Quinapril (Photo Credit: U.S. FDA)

The tablets, 20 mg, and 40 mg are packaged in 90-count bottles and were distributed nationwide in the U.S. to wholesalers, drug chains, mail-order pharmacies, and supermarkets.

Patients taking Quinapril are advised to continue taking their medication and contact their physician or medical provider for advice regarding an alternative treatment, the FDA said.

However, retailers are being advised to discontinue distribution of the recalled product lots immediately.

For reimbursement, please have the recalled lots returned to Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc.

The lot number can be found on the side of the bottle label.

