WOODBRIDGE — Lane closures on the New Jersey Turnpike were causing major traffic issues for Black Friday Shoppers Tuesday morning after a truck overturned.

As of about 8:45 a.m., it appeared the truck was blocking traffic south on the Turnpike's truck lanes approaching exit 11, which leads to the Garden State Parkway and Route 9. However, traffic did appear able to leave the Turnpike for the Parkway there.

Approaching 10 a.m., it appeared only the shoulder remained blocked.

Helicopter footage shows the truck spilled its load of garbage onto the roadway.

State Police had not yet returned a message about the incident.

Route 22 was closed in both directions early Friday morning between Lawrence Avenue and New Providence Road in Mountainside after a crash took down utility poles and wires. The road was reopened around 7 a.m.

Riders of NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line encountered some delays on Friday morning as the century old Morgan Draw Bridge became stuck in its open position causing 20 minute delays between Woodbridge and Bay Head.

NJ Transit was operating on a normal schedule on Friday.-

This post has been updated as traffic conditions have changed.