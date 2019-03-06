Birth control pills recalled — you might be taking placebos

Four lots of birth control pills were recalled because they were not properly arranged in the packaging or may be missing completely.

The lots were distributed nationwide by Apotex Corp., and contain a total of 28 tablets: 21 yellow-colored tablets each containing 3 mg drospirenone (DRSP) and 0.03 mg ethinyl estradiol (EE), and 7 placebo, white-colored tablets. The company said that taking a placebo instead of an active tablet could lead to pregnancy.

No pregnancies or adverse effects had yet been reported to Apotex.

The recalled product information is:

NDC number on outer carton: 60505-4183-3

60505-4183-3 NDC number on inner carton: 60505-4183-1

60505-4183-1 Lot number: 7DY008A, 7DY009A, 7DY010A and 7DY011A

7DY008A, 7DY009A, 7DY010A and 7DY011A Expiration date: 8/2020

8/2020 Strength: 3MG / 0.03MG

3MG / 0.03MG Configuration/Count: Outer Carton: Contains three inner Cartons

Inner Carton: Contains 1 blister with 21 active yellow color tablets and 7 placebo white color tablets.

The Food & Drug Administration said in the recall notice that "individuals should not interrupt their therapy, use a non-hormonal method of birth control, contact their health care provider for medical advice, and may return the impacted packages to their pharmacist."

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Apotex at 800-706-5575 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact a physician or health care provider if any problems have been encountered.

