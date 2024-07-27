Billy Joel ends his sensational run at Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel wrapped up a run this week at the iconic venue Madison Square Garden that could only be described as epic, historic, and phenomenal.

Billy Joel performed 150 shows at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” Madison Square Garden, the longest tenure by any entertainer in history.

Billy Joel’s first appearance at Madison Square Garden was on Dec. 14, 1978. Billy wanted to break the record of most performances by any musician at Madison Square Garden, so he started his epic residency in 2015 and now it ends on July 25, 2024.

A total of 150 shows will make him by far the most celebrated artist ever to play Madison Square Garden.

Throughout his residency, New Jersey’s own Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi have made a guest appearance as has Sting, John Mayer, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Tony Bennett, Paul Simon, and Peter Frampton, to name a few.

What makes this run so special for me is Billy Joel and Madison Square Garden are two legendary icons. Billy in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was nominated 23 times for a Grammy Award, winning six including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

He wrote 33 songs that were in the Top 40 Billboard charts. He is in numerous local and national Hall of Fames.

Billy’s music is timeless and has spanned over 50 years starting with his big hit Piano Man that was released in 1973. To play at Madison Square Garden was always a dream of Billy’s. I would say that his dream came true, with demanding work and a whole bunch of talent.

Madison Square Garden was always the holy grail, the mountain top, on the bucket list, which is what it meant for so many artists. The building has an aura. If you and your group were booked into the Garden, then you made it.

My first show that I hosted at the Garden was filled with anticipation and nervousness that I never experienced at other venues. It was the stage of Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, and every other major act in music history. I soaked it all in and enjoyed every moment. I was intimidated but respectful, thankful yet humbled.

For Billy Joel to play 150 sold-out shows is amazing. He came out night after night and gave the audience the show that they waited months to hear.

If you are not a fan of Billy Joel’s music, you still have to respect his achievement. Billy Joel is ‘Movin Out’ but be on the lookout for him to come to a venue near you. Congratulations Billy!

