Singer-songwriter Billy Joel has announced a new date for the Dec. 19 Madison Square Garden concert that never happened due to illness.

But even the new date isn't set in stone.

The show, which is part of a monthly New York City residency for the rock-pop star, has been rescheduled for June 2, 2023, a Friday.

All tickets purchased for the Dec. 19 show will be honored on June 2, according to a spokesperson.

But the superstar's website notes, the June 2 date is subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game for the New York Knicks or New York Rangers.

On Dec. 18, Joel shared on Facebook that he's under doctor's orders to rest his vocals due to a viral infection.

Tickets for Billy Joel's show in June

Tickets for the rescheduled show are available on Ticketmaster, as well as on secondary markets. The event listing page also notes that the date is subject to change due to hockey or basketball playoffs.

Before the June date, residency shows are scheduled for Jan. 13, Feb. 14, Mar. 26, Apr. 22, and May 5.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Best Albums of 2022 Below, check out 2022's best pop albums according to PopCrush.

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements That Made Major Headlines From Beyonce ’s record-breaking Instagram announcement to Britney Spears ' first pregnancy, we’ve rounded up the most memorable celebrity pregnancies that made history in pop culture. Check it out, below.