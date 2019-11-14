Billy Joel’s sax player reveals famous performers’ reality checks

Mark Rivera has been playing saxophone with Billy Joel for many, many years. He’s one of the most recognized performers in the biz.

The guy has played with everyone from Elton John to Paul McCartney. He’s a real talent and truly one of the most humble and nicest people I’ve met along my journey.

He shared with me his story about his parents not letting him take up the saxophone until he was nine years old. Imagine, parents parenting?!? We also talked about the reality check when famous performers come home after a great show…yup, ya still gotta take out the trash!

